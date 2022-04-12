Tupac Shakur was hardly more than 25 years old when he died, but the level of influence he had on the culture will be remembered for years to come and continues to be talked about to this day – over two decades after his tragic assassination.

As HipHopDX reports, during a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue, hip hop legend Smooth B opened up about his relationship with the "All Eyez On Me" rapper, revealing that Pac once told him he knew when he would die.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

During his story, Smooth takes us back in time to the '90s, when Tupac visited him in his West Hollywood hotel room and noticed photos of his children littered around the room. "Is that your kids?" he asked. "Oh man, Smooth, that's beautiful. You a great father, man. These kids is lucky, man."

"You'll make a great father," the Nice & Smooth member told his friend to which he responded, "Nah, I ain't gonna be no father. I ain't gonna be around long enough to have no kids."

"He said, 'N*gga, I'm telling you. I ain't gonna live past 25,'" Smooth B recalled. "Now when I was younger, I used to think the same thing. So when he said that to me, I said, 'Yo, my n*gga, no, no, no."

The "DWYCK" hitmaker tried to talk Tupac out of his thought pattern, but the late star wasn't having it. "That n*gga just looked at me with a dead ass stare and said, 'Smooth, listen. I already seen it. I know how I'm gonna go out, n*gga.' When that shit happened at 25, I was floored. I was f*cking floored."

Pac previously hypothesized about his passing on tracks like 1995's "If I Die Tonight" and "Only God Can Judge Me," on which he rapped, "Flatline / I hear the doctor standing over me screamin’ I can make it / Got a body full of bullet holes layin’ here naked."

The "I Ain't Mad At Cha" music video is also a noteworthy topic, as it was filmed just a month before his death and depicts the tragedy that killed him uncomfortably accurately – check it out above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip hop history and celebrity news.

[Via]