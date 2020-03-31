Smooky Margielaa Returns With "You Mad"

"You Mad" became a staple in pop culture after Cam'ron taunted Bill O'Reilly with that phrase on Fox News in the early 2000s. Though it's been used on several occasions since then, Smooky Margielaa has flipped the phrase for his latest track, "You Mad." Releasing it exclusively on his Instagram page, the song delivers a woozy melody-filled banger laced up with cold piano keys and thumping bass. Though he's not directing his energy to any right-wing pundit on this one, he does stunt on his haters and the ladies in his life that are blowing up his phone.

The rapper took to Instagram where he explained that he's never seen anyone drop a song on Instagram so he felt it would be cool to give his fans something to vibe out to exclusively on his platform.

Check out his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I meant everything I said

There's nothing said that I regret

It was times I was down

And you left my ass on read