Smooky Margielaa Is Back With "Chose Another Way"

Aron A.
March 02, 2021 20:59
Chose Another Way
Smooky Margielaa

Smooky Margielaa drops off a brand new single.


Smooky Margielaa emerged as the child star of the mysterious AWGE umbrella yet it seems that things have been relatively stagnant in his career. We barely heard from him last year and even after becoming a part of the extended A$AP fam, no album has been released yet. 

It appears that could be changing in the near future. After what felt like a bit of a hiatus, he returned with his latest single, "Chose Another Way" earlier today. The rapper's bouncy, melody-driven track reflects on the lack of trust that's left him with a cold heart while flaunting a closet filled with designer brands and exotic fabrics.

Check out the latest single from Smooky Margielaa below. Are you happy to hear from him again? Sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
They will never ever know my pain
That's why I go so hard
I'm really different, no we're not the same
Can not compare, nah

Smooky Margielaa
