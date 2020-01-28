mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smooky Margielaa Is Back With "Bounce Out"

Aron A.
January 27, 2020 20:36
64 Views
00
0
Via YouTubeVia YouTube
Via YouTube

Bounce Out
Smooky Margielaa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

AWGE's youngin' returns with new heat.


Ever since the A$AP Mob released Cozy Tapes Vol. 2  in 2017, Smooky Margielaa's had a major spotlight on his name. He's yet to really have his breakout moment but there's no doubting that he's a star in the making. His association with the A$AP Mob has helped him make strides in the industry as he's collaborated with several other rising stars such as Asian Doll, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and King Combs.

Today, the rapper unveiled a new video for his new single, "Bounce Out." The rapper's voice is soaked in auto-tune as he delivers a drippy melody driven banger filled with street-centric, fashion-forward bars. 

Smooky Margielaa's time is coming soon and we're looking forward to hearing the rapper drop his first body of work in the future.

Quotable Lyrics
Walk in the spot, I'm the only one that stands out
Walk in the spot, Richard Millie on the wrist
Tote on the spot, got the Blicky on my hip, huh
I never argue with a n***a 'bout bitch

Smooky Margielaa
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  64
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Smooky Margielaa
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smooky Margielaa Is Back With "Bounce Out"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject