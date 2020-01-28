Smooky Margielaa Is Back With "Bounce Out"

Ever since the A$AP Mob released Cozy Tapes Vol. 2 in 2017, Smooky Margielaa's had a major spotlight on his name. He's yet to really have his breakout moment but there's no doubting that he's a star in the making. His association with the A$AP Mob has helped him make strides in the industry as he's collaborated with several other rising stars such as Asian Doll, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and King Combs.

Today, the rapper unveiled a new video for his new single, "Bounce Out." The rapper's voice is soaked in auto-tune as he delivers a drippy melody driven banger filled with street-centric, fashion-forward bars.

Smooky Margielaa's time is coming soon and we're looking forward to hearing the rapper drop his first body of work in the future.

Quotable Lyrics

Walk in the spot, I'm the only one that stands out

Walk in the spot, Richard Millie on the wrist

Tote on the spot, got the Blicky on my hip, huh

I never argue with a n***a 'bout bitch



