Smooky MarGielaa Hops On The Rockstar Wave With "WokRock"

Alexander Cole
August 14, 2021 10:07
Image via Smooky MarGielaa

WokRock
Smooky Margielaa

Smooky MarGielaa's new track "WokRock" comes with some menacing rock production.


Just a few years ago, Smooky MarGielaa made a name for himself as a teenager thanks to a co-sign from none other than A$AP Rocky. After appearing on the second Cozy Tapes project, MarGielaa continued to drop singles that showed off just how good he is with melodic tones. In 2021, MarGielaa has changed up his sound a bit as now, he is going for some rockstar aesthetics. On his latest track "WokRock," Smooky is able to find his pocket in the rock lane with one of his most menacing bangers to date.

Throughout this track, we get a dark guitar line that sounds like it came from a System Of A Down track. From there, MarGielaa's flow is commanding all while more distorted guitar soloing is done in the background. The beat has this slow burn to it and you can't help but get hyped up while listening.

Give us your thoughts on this new track, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cuban link chain with the bracelet to match (Bracelet to match)
I been gettin' this bread since a jit, that's a fact (That's a fact)
Yea, haha, come get your chain back, haha, haha
You broke and my pockets fat (My pockets fat)

Smooky Margielaa
01
0
