Smooky Margielaa Does His Thing On "Shit Ain't Been The Same"

Aron A.
February 28, 2022 11:02
Shit Ain't Been The Same
Smooky Margielaa

Smooky Margielaa unveils his latest single, "Shit Ain't Been The Same."


A$AP Rocky introduced Smooky Margielaa to the world a few years ago on Cozy Tapes Vol. 2. The teenage MC's bubbly flow and melodic delivery turned him into a promising prospect that would lead the next era of AWGE. He's continued to deliver a slew of heat in recent times, some of which can only be found on YouTube and Soundcloud, including his next offering, "Shit Ain't Been The Same." With Black Mayo holding down the song's production, Smooky reflects on the past few years of his career and the evolution of his inner circle. 

"Shit Ain't Been The Same" served as Smooky Margielaa's first drop of 2022, following the release of 2021's "WokRock" which dropped back in August. Hopefully, this is a sign that he has more heat cooking up soon.

Quotable Lyrics
I don't did whole lot for my age
Stack it up, stack it up, add it up
I can't do no minimum wage
Before I was riding inside of a Bentley truck

