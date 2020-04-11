Smooky Margielaa Details "PAIN." On His Latest Record

A few weeks ago, Smooky Margielaa adamantly vowed to release new music solely through his Instagram page. We haven't received a new drop since the inaugural drop, "You Mad." That being said, that doesn't mean he's holding back from releasing music. The rapper returned this week with his latest single, "PAIN." on his Soundcloud page. His honeyed melodies trickle over a guitar-sampled, Gunna-type beat.

The new single appears to be a little something to hold fans over until his long-awaited debut tape. The rapper, like many others in the music industry, have opted to hold off on releasing new albums and tapes until Coronavirus is over and they can finally tour. We might have to wait a bit longer for the Smooky album but if his loosies are any indication, it'll be well worth the wait.

Quotable Lyrics

.41 millimeter on the bezel

Got 41 shooters with me, came from ghetto

Talk crazy, get brody pop him like a pimple

It ain't hard, man, I swear to god this shit is simple

