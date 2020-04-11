mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smooky Margielaa Details "PAIN." On His Latest Record

Aron A.
April 11, 2020 16:57
Smooky Margielaa returns with his latest single, "PAIN."


A few weeks ago, Smooky Margielaa adamantly vowed to release new music solely through his Instagram page. We haven't received a new drop since the inaugural drop, "You Mad." That being said, that doesn't mean he's holding back from releasing music. The rapper returned this week with his latest single, "PAIN." on his Soundcloud page. His honeyed melodies trickle over a guitar-sampled, Gunna-type beat. 

The new single appears to be a little something to hold fans over until his long-awaited debut tape. The rapper, like many others in the music industry, have opted to hold off on releasing new albums and tapes until Coronavirus is over and they can finally tour. We might have to wait a bit longer for the Smooky album but if his loosies are any indication, it'll be well worth the wait.

Quotable Lyrics
.41 millimeter on the bezel
Got 41 shooters with me, came from ghetto
Talk crazy, get brody pop him like a pimple
It ain't hard, man, I swear to god this shit is simple

