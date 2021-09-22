mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smooky MarGielaa Demonstrates His Versatility On The A$AP Rocky-Assisted "BALLERINA"

Joshua Robinson
September 22, 2021 14:43
Smooky MarGielaa and A$AP Rocky connect over an infectious Pixies sample on the SoundCloud-exclusive track, "BALLERINA."


On Tuesday evening, Smooky MarGielaa discreetly uploaded some heat to his SoundCloud. The 19-year-old A$AP-affiliated artist unearthed a melodic and artsy new song titled "BALLERINA,' which also comes with an exciting new guest feature from A$AP Rocky.

Although A$AP Rocky's contribution to "BALLERINA" is mainly just a hook, his short intro on the track does feel like a return to form for the Harlem-bred rapper, and both he and Smooky MarGielaa sound right at home over the detached, orchestral interpolation of "Where Is My Mind?" by Pixies. Memorable moments include Rocky's shout-out to Rihanna, the clever interpolation of Beenie Man's "Who Am I? (Sim Simma)," and Smooky's varied and high-energy performance throughout the track.

According to a recent Instagram story post from Smooky, the post was only able to be shared for free on SoundCloud due to sample clearance issues. Considering the positive response that the track has been getting so far, hopefully Smooky will be able to get Pixies' approval sooner than later.

Check out Smooky MarGielaa and A$AP Rocky's new track "BALLERINA" below and let us know in the comments if you're hoping their collab eventually makes its way to streaming services. 

Quotable Lyrics

Mamacita, a li'l margarita
A li'l shot tequila
And now you dancing like a ballerina
Have you seen her?
Balenciaga sneaker
Ain't new to product either
Wr-wrist, neck, ears on Aquafina

