Smoko Ono Taps Chance The Rapper, Yxng Bane & Joey Purp For "Winners"

Joshua Robinson
September 03, 2021 16:41
Smoko Ono Feat. Yxng Bane, Chance The Rapper & Joey Purp

Smoko Ono's latest single boasts guest appearances from Chance The Rapper, Yxng Bane, and Joey Purp.


Following the release of "You Are" with Corinne Bailey Rae and Umi, decorated DJ producer and Smoko Ono returns with his second single of the summer, titled "Winners." Like "You Are," Smoko Ono's latest track also comes packaged in some vibrant cover art courtesy of Chicago artist and Savemoney affiliate Nikko Washington.

Although it arrives right at the cusp of autumn, "Winners" is an afrobeat-inspired bop that's bolstered by an infectious hook from British rapper and singer Yxng Bane. Smoko Ono also taps Joey Purp and Chance The Rapper, two of his frequent Chicago-based collaborators, for the upbeat record, and both artists sound completely at home over his bright production.

Give Smoko Ono's tacked new single a listen below, and let us know in the comments who you think had the best verse on "Winners."

Quotable Lyrics

Man I swear this shit is cutthroat, even though I give no fucks though (Ah)
They claimed the money changed me they didn't even like me when I was broke
Say I'm sleeping on 'em they didn't even like me when I was woke
Say I'm falling off but you ain't like me when I was dope

