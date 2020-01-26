Smokepurpp's debut studio album, Deadstar 2 (2019), dropped in Dec. of last year featuring appearances from the likes of Ty Dolla Sign, Denzel Curry, Lil Skies, Lil Pump, Moneybagg Yo, and Trippie Redd. During the process of creating the album, leaks caused Purpp and his production team to scrap the album multiple times, costing him and record labels millions just to record.

One of his leaked records entitled "No Problem" featuring Kanye West was removed from all platforms in request of the Jesus is King curator after he denounced cursing and secular music due to his religious reawakening. In an interview with Complex, Smokepurpp, Mike Dean, and Apex Martin revealed how the creative process behind Purpp's debut album went about. Purpp stated how the three linked stating:

"I had an A&R named Chad, who knew Apex. Eventually, they brought me to Mike's house. That one day at Mike's house, we fucking made that one song and it was crazy hard. Then we started working on Deadstar. Apex was like, 'Yo, let's all get on this.' And that's what we did."

The "What I Please" rapper also spoke on his approach to Deadstar 2 saying:

"I was trying to elevate from where I am and throw people off with shit they haven't heard from me. Back in like 2016 or '17, I met Apex, who brought me to Mike Dean's crib. I got on one beat that Apex and Mike Dean made and it was crazy. It was a fire song, and it got leaked. After that, I saw Mike more often, but I didn't really see him a lot until I started working on Deadstar 2."

Later in the interview, the Chicago-bred emcee dropped a bombshell revealing that he had made approximately 800 songs for the album due to leaks and creative direction, stating:

"I had to remake songs. But the thing is, we were so locked in that it was like, 'It doesn't matter, put on another beat. Let's make another one.' We were in the matrix, just working," Purpp continued, My manager just told me (we made) 800 (songs). Apex can vouch for me, I don't do anything but go to the studio. My label be getting mad at me. I wasted $2 million recording Deadstar 2."

Smokepurpp is currently in the process of making an album entirely produced by Ronny J. Hopefully, the 22-year-old musician won't stretch beyond his means in order to get his next musical offering off the ground.