Smokepurpp Tries Emoting On "Said A Lotta Things"

Smokepurpp has come to learn, and the hard way at that, in the game of love there are no take-backs. Even if the drugs have you speaking in tongues, words still matter and broken promises still hurt. Yet there is always time to make things right, provided one realizes the error of their ways. For Smokepurpp, who has never been the poster child for healthy romantic relationships, his brief new single "Said A Lotta Things" may very well his attempt at hitting the rewind button.

In the opening lines, Purpp proves that honesty can be the best and worst policy simultaneously. "I was on ten xans when I told you, 'you're my girlfriend,'" he admits. "I was on 9 percocets when I told you that I love you, when I told you I loved you I was high on mushrooms." Perhaps Smokepurpp oughta revisit Mel Gibson's What Women Want with notepad in hand. Otherwise, he's destined to keep making the same mistakes, a hopeless drug-tripping romantic on his doomed quest for love. At least he knows what he has to do, and the confessional "Said A Lotta Things" may very well be the dawn of a new Smokepurpp altogether. Only time will tell.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I was on ten xans when I told you, 'you're my girlfriend

I was on 9 percocets when I told you that I love you

When I told you I loved you I was high on mushrooms

