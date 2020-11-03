mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smokepurpp Swings For The Fences On "Never Have I Ever"

Smokepurpp takes it back to the SoundCloud days with new loosie "Never Have I Ever," produced by Supah Mario.


If a game of "Never Have I Ever" was being played, and the question never have I ever dropped a good song was posed, would Smokepurpp take a drink? The answer varies, of course, as the young SoundCloud rapper is about as divisive as they come. Having long fielded criticism over lacking a distinguished musical identity, Smokepurpp has tried his hand at a variety of different styles throughout the past year or so. And while he has yet to land on a clear formula, the journey has been entertaining all the same, including this latest chapter "Never Have I Ever." 

Released on SoundCloud (in a callback to Purpp's come-up days), the Supah Mario-produced track finds the rapper flexing over some heavy synthesizers. For some, the shallow lyrical content will be a hard pill to swallow, and thus an instant skip. But should you have navigated to this page willingly, it's likely you'll find some charm in Purpp's dedication to the fast life, living vicariously as he reflects on threesomes with Fenty models and various other escapades.

Check it out for yourself, and sound off below -- is Smokepurpp still holding your interest these days?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm on some ongoing dumb shit
I'm with the cutthroats, better watch out have your boots flipped

