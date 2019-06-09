Smokepurpp Shares "Walk On Water" Music Video

Smokepurpp shares new clip.

Last month marked the arrival of Smokepurpp's Lost Planet 2.0, lead by single "Walk On Water" some days before its release.

Now, in the spirit of keeping the music coming, Purpp has returned to share his new clip for "Walk on Water." Directed by GXDLIKETCLA, the new clip is layered with special effects as Smokepurpp buoyantly lets off on his bars while employing more dance moves than usual.

The dancing is a trend noticeably adopted by the South Florida artist since hopping on a beat and in front of the camera with collaborator NLE Choppa, well-known for a variety of eccentric dances to accent his own tracks.

The setting doesn't veer much, with Purpp and company turning out a studio session for the new video, supplying the energetic supplement that underscores the full shot.

Watch it in its entirety up top.