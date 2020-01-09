Smokepurpp revealed last month that he was one of the masterminds behind Kanye West and Lil Pump's controversial 2018 track, "I Love It," but that wasn't the only musical collaboration that sprouted between him and Ye. In the same No Jumper interview, Purpp told Adam22 that he and Ye had worked on another song together, called "No Problem," but that it would unfortunately not be included on his then-upcoming album, Deadstar 2, and likely would never be released at all. However, last week, a snippet of the song leaked, and it became clear why Kanye would not have been pleased if Purpp had decided to put the song on his album.

Though it has since been taken off Soundcloud, the song included plenty of curse words. Though this wouldn't normally be an issue for most artists, Kanye has since denounced the use of such language in any of his music, preaching for cleaner and more censored lyrics. “He didn’t personally tell me that, I just kind of knew,” Smokepurpp said about Kanye's new outlook on music. “He kind of just changed his ways or whatever. Mike Dean mixed the whole album, he executive produced the whole album. So he pretty much just told me he’s not really cursing and shit. He really doesn't even perform his old songs anymore, he does ‘Jesus Walks.’ If he does do his old songs, he changes the lyrics." Purpp was warned that it would be a challenge to get Kanye's permission to include the song with his verse, so he made the decision to just exclude the track altogether. "Mike Dean told me at first…it was going to be harder to get it cleared because he doesn’t curse no more," he revealed. "I was just like f*ck it, just put it away. He’ll change again.” Fair enough.