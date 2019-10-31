Smokepurpp Returns With "Stevie" Single From "Deadstar 2"

Chicago-born, Miami-bred rapper Smokepurpp has returned with a new single from his forthcoming album, Deadstar 2. The 22-year-old artist recently released "Stevie," a Go Grizzly-produced track from his long-awaited project. The single comes with an accompanying NSFW stripper-clad visual that cuts between scenes showing Smokepurrp surrounded by nearly-naked women or performing in front of a private jet.

Meanwhile, Deadstar 2 is said to be executive produced by Mike Dean but also includes productions from Murda Beatz, Ronny J, Apex Martin, and others. This project comes just over two years after his debut mixtape Deadstar, an album that was followed up by his collaborative effort with Murda Beatz titled Bless Yo Trap. Check out "Stevie" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Brand new G5 came with a new pilot (G5)

N*gga can't see us 'cause we chillin' on reserved islands (Yeah)

Still poppin' sh*t when there's no cameras (Hey)

Cartier my glasses, Cartier my watch (Cartier)

Told them b*tches, "F*ck," and let my n*ggas watch (Purpp)

Water on my body like I fell off a dock

Real dope boy, got dope in my sock (Huh?)

F*ck one time, then I left the ho' clueless