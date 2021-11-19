Smokepurpp Returns With New Single "Not Your Speed" Featuring Lil Gnar

Smokepurpp is back in his element, and he's preparing to close the year out in a strong way. The 24-year-old rapper has had ups and downs in his career, but he's ready to power forward and rise back to the top of the ranks. His comeback commences with the release of his new single "Not Your Speed," which sees the Florida rapper exploring a slightly different (and very current) sound while still bringing his fun, playful energy to the track. Lil Gnar provides a feature.

With party-centric rhymes and distorted bass booming through the production, this single may remind you of the Purpp of old. He's presently teasing the release of Bless Yo Trap 2, and with "Not Your Speed" out now, Purpp's fanbase has to be excited to see the rapper back in action.

Listen to the new single below and let us know what you think of it. Stay tuned for more new music from Smokepurpp coming soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

This drum hold fifty, this clip hold thirty

It's 7:30, this draco twerkin'