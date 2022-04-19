There's been a few smoke and mirrors surrounding Smokepurpp's tour performances. A video of the rapper performing at a nearly empty venue surfaced online over the weekend. Despite questions about the tour, Smokepurpp claims that the night was rare and that his shows have actually had a solid turnout.

The nearly empty show took place in Detroit, Michigan over the weekend (April 16) and a video of a small crowd soon followed. Though there were people in front of the stage, much of the venue was empty. On Monday (April 18), the Chicago-native shared an Instagram video of one of his shows with the caption, "Tour been lit DON'T BELIEVE THE HYPE, I love what I do and ima give my fans a show regardless, I bet they won't post this tho..WE OUTSIDE!"

Following the video, Smokepurpp began claiming that Kanye West owed him $9M because his shows weren't bringing in any money. "And Kanye, n*gga, you owe me like $9M n*gga," he said. "Hit my line, n*gga, or my lawyer's gonna hit your lawyer." Smokepurrp didn't give any insight into the money owed, but fans assume that it has to do with his writing credit on Ye and Lil Pump's "I Love It" track. Back in 2019, he told No Jumper, "The 'I Love It' shit. I wrote that shit." He continued, "Basically, it was on Pump's birthday. Basically, this n*gga just called Pump, blah, blah, blah. He wanted to make a song about this and I just wrote the song. And it randomly just came out. And he's like, 'Yo, the shit you wrote came out."

