Smokepurpp Hosts A Fun-Filled Quarantine In His "Excuse Me" Video

Smokepurpp isn't letting the coronavirus outbreak stop his flow of new music, having the most fun while on quarantine with the homies in his video for "Excuse Me."

Smokepurpp said coronavirus "ain't stopping shit" by dropping some music on us in the form of a new single titled "Excuse Me" a few days ago. In the accompanying video, he proves even further just how much fun you can have while being locked down on quarantine — well, given you have a basketball/tennis court in your backyard and a walk-in closet full of clothes, that is.



Photo by HNHH

In just under two minutes, Purpp proves that he has enough room in his crib to isolate with all the homies and half of his fanbase altogether if he wanted to. His wardrobe is pretty swagged-out too, boasting a rack-full of fur coats, the latest streetwear and shelves stacked with rare kicks. Add on the fact that he's hosting a lit game of beer pong inside while keeping things extra cozy and toasty by the fireplace, and it's not hard to feel just a little bit of FOMO towards the Alamo Records all-star. The words "must be nice" have never felt more accurate than what most people will feel after watching this fun-filled video.

Watch the music video for "excuse me" by Smokepurpp above, and go stream his latest project Deadstar 2 right now on all streaming platforms if you haven't put yourself on already.