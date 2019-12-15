mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smokepurpp Grabs Ty Dolla $ign For "Fill The Room Up"

Karlton Jahmal
December 15, 2019 10:45
730 Views
22
3
CoverCover

Fill The Room Up
Smokepurpp Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Throw some singles


It's been a long time coming. Smokepurpp dropped off his debt album Deadstar 2 this past week, roughly 2 years after he touched down with his mixtape Deadstar. The heavily delayed project was plagued with leaks, which kept Smokepurpp from releasing it as scheduled. Yet, he finally got the full body of work out to his fans. Tucked away on the album is the single " Fill The Room Up" featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Ty has been on the best feature grind of any hip-hop artist this year; everything he touches is gold. The same can be said for " Fill The Room Up," which is a single about tossing money in the strip club. The rapid snares create perfect twerk music, and I wouldn't be surprised if this track was in heavy rotation at the strip club for the next year. Smokepurpp brags about his cash flow and how easily he's willing to spend it over a haunting synth. "Fill The Room Up" is brief, but it gets the message across efficiently. 

Quotable Lyrics
Stack hundreds taller than my shoulders (Oh, yeah)
Bitch, I'm rich, act like I don’t even know ya
I got two Rollies on, I put my AP up
VVS diamond bracelet, my wrist lit up
Turbo coupe, drop-top
Hit the gas, he can’t keep up

Smokepurpp Ty Dolla $ign new music Deadstar 2 Fill The Room Up
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smokepurpp Grabs Ty Dolla $ign For "Fill The Room Up"
22
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject