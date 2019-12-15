Smokepurpp Grabs Ty Dolla $ign For "Fill The Room Up"

It's been a long time coming. Smokepurpp dropped off his debt album Deadstar 2 this past week, roughly 2 years after he touched down with his mixtape Deadstar. The heavily delayed project was plagued with leaks, which kept Smokepurpp from releasing it as scheduled. Yet, he finally got the full body of work out to his fans. Tucked away on the album is the single " Fill The Room Up" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Ty has been on the best feature grind of any hip-hop artist this year; everything he touches is gold. The same can be said for " Fill The Room Up," which is a single about tossing money in the strip club. The rapid snares create perfect twerk music, and I wouldn't be surprised if this track was in heavy rotation at the strip club for the next year. Smokepurpp brags about his cash flow and how easily he's willing to spend it over a haunting synth. "Fill The Room Up" is brief, but it gets the message across efficiently.

Quotable Lyrics

Stack hundreds taller than my shoulders (Oh, yeah)

Bitch, I'm rich, act like I don’t even know ya

I got two Rollies on, I put my AP up

VVS diamond bracelet, my wrist lit up

Turbo coupe, drop-top

Hit the gas, he can’t keep up