Smokepurpp Goes Back to High School on "Prom Queen"

Sidestepping the typical Friday release date, Smokepurpp follows up his 2020 effort Florida Jit with a quick new EP, titled PSYCHO (Legally Insane) EP. Over the past years, the 2018 XXL Freshman and Soundcloud rapper at large has worked with artists such as Rick Ros, Jack Harlow, and Denzel Curry, and he's also even become a Grammy-nominated artist thanks to his scorching contribution to Dreamville compilation album Revenge Of The Dreamers III.

With the release of PSYCHO, Smokepurpp is bursting into 2021 with a lot of energy, and its first track, "Prom Queen" is already gaining traction early on. The song features a muted, nostalgic sample weaved into a hard-hitting drum pattern, and following its release yesterday, the Florida artist has already complemented "Prom Queen" with a prom-themed music video.

In the song's irresistible hook, Smokepurpp boasts, "I was selling acid to the prom queen," and so the visuals, show the "Costa Rica" rapper posing from prom pictures with all of his different dates. The video, like the song, is short and sweet, which falls right in line with Smokepurpp's characteristically lightning-quick records.

Are you feeling Smokepurpp's new music?

Quotable Lyrics

Wake up in the morning, brush my teeth and get my gun n****

N***** biting swag, tell these n*****, they my son n**** (Yeah

AK-47 make a n**** hit the Quan, n**** (Quan)

Are you dumb n****, leave you in the dump n**** (Yeah)