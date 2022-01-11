Smokepurpp Drops Off "Touch The Sky"

At the height of the Soundcloud era, Smokepurpp and Lil Pump served as faces of a new rebellion that led "F*ck J. Cole" and "F*ck Russ" chants during their youth. Unfortunately for them, both J. Cole and Russ have continued to prove that they're here for the long haul while Purpp and Pump have combated claims that they've fallen off.

Though Purpp has dealt with label issues that have prevented him from releasing new music, he's used YouTube as the main outlet to feed his fanbase. This week, he shared a new single titled, "Touch The Sky." Purpp dives deep into the Playboi Carti influence on this one, from the pitched-up vocals and choppy auto-tune-laden flows to the Pi'erre Bourne-influenced production which was actually handled by Smokepurpp and Sunny. Nonetheless, it's a tripped-out banger that proves Purpp's high energy hasn't died down one bit over the years.

Check the song out below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

G Wagon parked outside

Fuck your gang, we makin' mommas cry

And I'm in this bitch, I got my fye

Any n***a test hi, he gon' die