Smokepurpp Drags Tekashi 6ix9ine & His Baby Mother On "DUCK!"

After seeing his overture towards Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mother rejected, Smokepupp has folded onto himself, in a bitter repose. It all transpired this past week. Purpp shot his cupid's arrow at Sara Molina to mass consternation from the Twitterverse, who claimed he was no better than Tekashi 6ix9ine in acting out of cowardice. Incidentally, Purpp's response was to fire back in the most indelible way possible: with published material.

With "DUCK! released several hours ago, Smokepurpp has effectively "gone on record" with his thoughts. Never one to pull back on the buster cannon, Purpp's new song makes light of Tekashi 6ix9ine (go figure) while also casting Molina in discourteous light, her legs up on his shoulders, etc. To make matters worse, Purpp also rescinded his booty call towards Molina, while comparing her physical features to that of a shoal. Are Smoke's shots at Tekashi fair game? Moreover, is Tekashi 6ix9ine no worse than a terrible act the Apollo, deserving of all his potshots? Hit us with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

You n----s clowns, all you n----s 6ix9ine

Fuck on this bitch then I make her 69 (Yeah)

Bitch I don't cap, yeah I ride with that .9 (Bitch)

N---a test me then I knock out his eye (Uh)

Rob a lil' pussy he go in the trunk.

- Smokepurpp

