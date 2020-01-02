Florida native Smokepurpp is seen by some as the driving force behind the "SoundCloud rap" phase a few years ago. Buzzing next to his best friend Lil Pump, Purpp blew up from his Deadstar mixtape, releasing the sequel several weeks ago. The 22-year-old is not necessarily very well respected by parts of the hip-hop community, especially the group that prefers lyrics and delivery over vibes. Purpp isn't for everybody and his initial signing to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records seemed like an odd pairing to some. When the JACKBOYS project was released last week, a number of fans were expecting Smokepurpp to be featured alongside Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and La Flame himself. When he was nowhere to be found, he had some explaining to do on social media.

Contrary to popular belief, Smokepurpp is no longer signed to Cactus Jack Records. For much of 2019, the rapper's releases were planned through Interscope and Alamo, which he clarified in reply to a supporter's comment.

"You got dropped from Cactus Jack?" asked a fan on Purpp's latest addition to his Instagram page. He responded by clarifying that it was his choice to leave the label, opting to work with other forces instead. "Naw I went to Interscope/Alamo," cleared up Purpp. The split between himself and Cactus Jack Records was quiet but it appears to have taken places months ago.

