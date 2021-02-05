Smokepurpp & Lil Mosey Live It Up On "We Outside"

They want you to get a taste of how they're living, so Smokepurpp and Lil Mosey share stories of partying until dawn on their single "We Outside." The straightforward track is the first of what's expected to be a slew of releases from Smokepurpp considering it was just a little over a week ago that he made some boastful declarations in a video clip that was shared on social media.

"If you don't think I'm the hardest n*gga out, then you a b*tch," Purpp said. "I don't care who you are. I'm the hardest n*gga out. 2021 I'm going up." Stream the Mosey-assisted single "We Outside" by Smokepurpp and let us know if this track proves that he's the hardest rapper in the game right now.

Quotable Lyrics

We outside every night 'til the sun comes up

If a n*gga test the gang, if it's up, then it's stuck (Grr)

Shorty want a new ass, put some shots in her butt (Shots in her butt)

Yeah, all foreign cars when the gang pull up