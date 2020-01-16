Smokepurpp & Denzel Curry Cause Chaos In New "What I Please" Video

Florida-bred brethren Smokepurpp & Denzel Curry wreak havoc in new video for "What I Please."

Smokepurpp is healthier than ever and coming off the recent release of his charting debut album, Deadstar 2. And now following the release of "Dirty Dirty" (feat. Lil Skies), the first single off his first-ever studio album, Smokepurpp is providing the masses with visuals to his next single "What I Please" featuring his Florida affiliate, Denzel Curry.

The high-energy track features an arpeggiated, xylophone percussion sample paired with light piano chords, and amplified by a thunderous bassline. Both Smokepurpp and Curry cut up the instrumentation with their own patented renditions of speed rhyming.

The visuals for the record feature the pair ensuing an aggressive form of anarchy at an art gallery while additional scenes include the rappers posing wrapped in boa constrictors and eating a lavish multiple course meal at a Victorian-style wooden table set.

Smokepurpp released Deadstar 2 this past Dec. with features from Ty Dolla Sign, Trippie Redd, and more. With Smokepurpp still promoting his latest musical offering and Denzel Curry looking to make his way into the battle rap realm, the future is bright for both of these young emcees.

Check out the visuals for Smokepurpp's "What I Please" music video featuring Denzel Curry in the video provided above.