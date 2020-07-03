Smokepurpp's latest full-length project, Florida Jit, dropped just a couple of weeks ago, and while it featured quite a few bangers, it failed to perform well on the charts. The album sold just five thousand units in the first week, which led to quite a bit of ridicule on social media. Considering Smokepurpp and Lil Pump were carving out quite the movement for themselves back in 2017, it almost seems unfathomable that these sales could have been possible.

Despite all of this, Smokepurpp is keeping a positive attitude and is already looking forward to his next body of work. Taking to Instagram yesterday, Smokepurpp wrote "another free project otw 😛😭😂 drop a “ 🖤” in the comments." The original caption mentioned his album sales, noting that he doesn't really care as he's still rich.

Smokepurpp's mentality here is certainly the one to have as you don't want to rely too heavily on your album sales. Touring, merch, and brand deals can bring in a lot more money than your publishing, so it only makes sense that he would rather focus on those avenues.

Meanwhile, his next project will certainly be an interesting one, as he looks to improve upon the results of Florida Jit. Let us know what you think of his latest album, in the comments below.