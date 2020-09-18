Smoke DZA, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. & Curren$y Come Together In The "Santos Party House"

Could there be a more prolific and consistent group of artists on one song?

Smoke DZA enlists Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T. and Girl Talk to leave us with a little bit of summer to take with us into the colder months.

The new single is the first in DZA's two-pack drop this morning, which also features Flipp Dinero and Jadakiss, ahead of his upcoming album, Homegrown, set to be released on October 2.

Although the single is named after a now-defunct nightclub in New York City, the sound is reminiscent of LNDN DRGS' nostalgia for throwback West Coast slappers.

Production is handled by K.R.I.T. and Pittsburgh DJ Girl Talk, who together craft a funk-tinged head nodder perfect for low-riders and late afternoons.

Wiz handles the hook, anchoring a solid set of verses from DZA, Curren$y, and K.R.I.T., who all bring flows to the table that are just as smooth as the beat.

Check out "Santos Party House" below and let us know what you think. Will you be checking for Homegrown in October?

Quotable Lyrics

My bank branch know me, first name basis

House party looking like a Thursday at Ace's

Good gracious, all these blue faces

Told them n___ hold they breath, they can't take this