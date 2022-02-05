mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoke DZA Raps Over Real Bad Man Production On "Mood Swings"

Thomas Galindo
February 05, 2022 13:21
282 Views
51
0
CoverCover

Mood Swings
Smoke DZA
Produced by Real Bad Man

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (4)
Rate
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Smoke DZA details his "Mood Swings" on new 7-song project.


Weed rap New Yorker Smoke DZA has been fond of releasing collaborative projects in the past few years. Whether it be multiple with frequent collaborator 183rd for their Ringside series, fellow marijuana enthusiast Curren$y or Griselda frontman Benny The Butcher, Smoke DZA loves to bring variety on his tapes with other artists.

On Feb. 4, he linked up with Real Bad Man for their new tape Mood Swings. Real Bad Man is a producer, famed for his work with Griselda's Boldy James on their December 2020 Real Bad Boldy mixtape. As he executively produced Mood Swings, Real Bad Man explained how this project was a long time coming: "Mood Swings came about in a very natural way.  I’d been a fan of Smoke for a minute and wanted to work with him.  I had some tracks in mind that I thought he’d sound great over, he’s got such a distinct vocal tone that I wanted the beats to compliment that tone sonically. I sent over beats and we started recording right away. I wanted this project to be quintessential Smoke DZA, just through my lens.”


The tape contains seven songs with multiple features from Flee Lord, frequent collaborator Nym Lo, Ot The Real and others. DZA discussed how the motivation behind the project came from selling weed during during COVID: "I was going through a lot of different emotions during the pandemic.  Being legally able to sell weed on the west coast was inspiring. Badman and I created this project during that, and because his beats were so dope, Mood Swings became a perfect title for the project."

To accompany Mood Swings, Smoke DZA and Real Bad Man also put out a music video for the sixth song "Casualties."

Check out the whole tape Mood Swings by Smoke DZA and Real Bad Man below,

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Smoke DZA Raps Over Real Bad Man Production On "Mood Swings"
51
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject