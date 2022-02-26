mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoke DZA, Nym Lo & 183rd Share "Trust Issues" From Upcoming Collaborative Album

Hayley Hynes
February 26, 2022 12:08
177 Views
10
0
Smoke DZA/SpotifySmoke DZA/Spotify
Smoke DZA/Spotify

Trust Issues
Smoke DZA, NYM Lo & 183rd

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Smoke, Lym, and 183rd's "Driplomatic Immunity" will arrive on March 4th.


Smoke DZA and Read Bad Man recently shared their collaborative Mood Swings project, and now, the 38-year-old has announced that he's already got another joint tape on the way – this one created with his RFC crew members Nym Lo and 183rd.

A press release reveals that Driploamtic Immunity will arrive next Friday, March 4th, and will include just one feature from "96 Nauti Windbreaker Shit" hitmaker Rome Streetz.

"When I locked in with my brothers (Nym Lo & 18rd) to do this project I wanted to give the world the best representation of what uptown sounds and looks like in just eight songs," DZA has said of his upcoming arrival. "We represent of the heart of the hustlers... this is Driplomatic Immunity."

Along with the arrival of "Trust Issues," the 38-year-old New Yorker has shared a music video for "Run It" from his Mood Swings project – check it out here, and let us know what you think of the rapper's latest single in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Even n*ggas with no respect respect cash

Switchin' time zones on the flight gave 'em jet lag

LV on the sweat rag, gettin' to the bag

I'm the best out, when I hear your raps it's a red flag

Smoke DZA NYM Lo 183rd new music new song new single joint track collab track trust issues Driplomatic Immunity
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smoke DZA, Nym Lo & 183rd Share "Trust Issues" From Upcoming Collaborative Album
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject