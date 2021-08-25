Smoke DZA Locks In With 183rd & Nym Lo For "Thanks Again"

If you've been looking for some new vibes to smoke out to this week, you're in luck because Smoke DZA just came through with some new heat. The RMC crew emerged with the release of Smoke DZA, 183rd and Nym Lo's new collaborative project, Thanks Again. The 12-track record brings together the collaborators for a smooth and soulful collection of songs that are perfect to light up to. Though Smoke DZA, 183rd, and Nym Lo largely hold it down on their own, they do bring a few other artists into the mix. Dom Kennedy slides through for the record, "60/40," while artists like Steven Young and Big B'z also make cameos on the tracklist.

Check out the latest effort from Smoke DZA, 183rd, and Nym Lo below.