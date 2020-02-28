Smoke DZA Enlists T-Pain, Wale, Dave East, & More For "A Closed Mouth Don't Get Fed"

Harlem's very own, Smoke DZA is back with another full-length project in his latest musical offering entitled, A Closed Mouth Don't Get Fed (2020). This particular project marks the seventh studio album for the New York-bred emcee behind 2018's, Note for Sale. However, that hasn't stopped him from dropping multiple EPs and joint mixtapes including his Ringside 7 (2019) collab alongside 183RD, the Benny The Butcher and Pete Rock collaborative effort Statue of Limitations (2019), Prestige Worldwide (2019) with Curren$y, and more.

Now, with the release of his first solo effort of 2020, the Kush God is providing his cult-like following with more content for them to enjoy. A Closed Mouth Don't Get Fed features ten tracks sitting right over 33 minutes. The project is exactly what to expect from the "All Green" rapper filled with soul samples, four-bar piano loops, bars on top of bars, and his signature lackadaisical flow. Surprisingly, DZA took the project to a more traditional mainstream level with the addition of songs like "Dark Web" featuring T-Pain, "Rules" featuring Tish Hyman, "Get You Sum" featuring Buddy, and "Fiscal Thoughts" featuring a crooning Wale and Phil Ade.

Listen to Smoke DZA's A Closed Mouth Don't Get Fed in the link provided below and let us know if this joint has playback value in the comment section.

Tracklist

1. Morse Code (feat. Westside Gunn)

2. Praying For My Soul (feat. Flipp Dinero)

3. Dark Web (feat. T-Pain)

4. Bounce

5. Brick On My Neck

6. Rules (feat. Tish Hyman)

7. 96 Knicks (feat. Dave East)

8. Frankie Carbone (feat. Nym Lo)

9. Get You Sum (feat. Buddy)

10. Fiscal Thoughts (feat. Wale, Phil Ade)