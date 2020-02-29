Smoke DZA Enlists T-Pain On "Dark Web"

Smoke DZA dropped off A Closed Mouth Don't Get Fed this past week, and fans are calling it some of his best work. DZA has been dropping gems for years, but his latest project just has a certain vibe to it. It's futuristic but still grounded in the present. "Dark Web" featuring T-Pain highlights this fact. A majestic instrumental comprised of an eastern sounding synth and high energy kicks set the background for DZA to drop braggadocious bars.

T-Pain has never lost it and it doesn't look like he will anytime soon. He comes through with a truly spectacular chorus that is reminiscent of early T-Pain. He's still the best sounding artist in autotune, using harmonization to really hammer home the vibe of the record. "Dark Web" is radio and club ready, but it is also a track you can bump in the car or at home.

Quotable Lyrics

You can never underestimate genius

My old lady asking for space

A may fuck around, give her Venus

You can see the coldness all in my pose

They like, "how he flex so seamless?"