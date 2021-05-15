Smoke DZA Enlists Curren$y & Westside Gunn On "Big Steppa"

Smoke DZA doesn't get as much credit as he deserves for his curation skills. Over the course of his career, he's delivered incredible bodies of work with heavy-hitting collaborations alongside rap titans. This week, the rapper served up a brand new record titled, "Big Steppa" ft. Curren$y and Westside Gunn. Grungy guitar samples lead the track as DZA, Spitta and FlyGod deliver some braggadocious bars.

The song was actually released earlier this year as part of the RFC compilation tape. R.F.C. (Money Is The Motive) Pt. 1 opened with the track "Big Steppa" along with 183rd and Ot The Real.

Aside from the RFC tape, Smoke DZA also recently dropped off the instrumental version of his 2020 project, Homegrown.

Check out his new track with Curren$y and Westside Gunn below.

Quotable Lyrics

Dior ski boots in the summer time

Ain't shit sweet, I been to the feds a couple times

Got every visit, commissary wizard

