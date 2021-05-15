mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoke DZA Enlists Curren$y & Westside Gunn On "Big Steppa"

Aron A.
May 15, 2021 17:13
222 Views
20
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Big Steppa
Smoke DZA Feat. Curren$y & Westside Gunn

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Smoke DZA taps Spitta and Flygod for his new single.


Smoke DZA doesn't get as much credit as he deserves for his curation skills. Over the course of his career, he's delivered incredible bodies of work with heavy-hitting collaborations alongside rap titans. This week, the rapper served up a brand new record titled, "Big Steppa" ft. Curren$y and Westside Gunn. Grungy guitar samples lead the track as DZA, Spitta and FlyGod deliver some braggadocious bars.

The song was actually released earlier this year as part of the RFC compilation tape. R.F.C. (Money Is The Motive) Pt. 1 opened with the track "Big Steppa" along with 183rd and Ot The Real. 

Aside from the RFC tape, Smoke DZA also recently dropped off the instrumental version of his 2020 project, Homegrown

Check out his new track with Curren$y and Westside Gunn below.

Quotable Lyrics
Dior ski boots in the summer time
Ain't shit sweet, I been to the feds a couple times
Got every visit, commissary wizard

Smoke DZA
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  222
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Smoke DZA Curren$y Westside Gunn
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smoke DZA Enlists Curren$y & Westside Gunn On "Big Steppa"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject