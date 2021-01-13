mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoke DZA Enlists Conway The Machine For "Lavish"

Mitch Findlay
January 13, 2021 13:22
Smoke DZA and Conway The Machine slide through to kick some bars on "Lavish," produced by 38 Spesh.


Smoke DZA, Jayy Grams, Nym Lo, 183rd, and OT The Real recently connected for their new nine-track collaborative album R.F.C. Money Is The Motive, which you can check out right here. While the entire project is consistent from start to finish, it's hard to resist an appearance from heavyweight Griselda lyricist Conway The Machine, who slides through to hold it down on "Lavish."

Taking to a minimalist sample-beat from 38 Spesh, Conway sets things off with some bars like only he can. "I drop the bag, you pop it in, your top is splashing / the glock is plastic, green beam on the top that's flashing," he spits. "We going overboard with it, we not relaxing / we whacked him, went to his funeral shot up his casket." Following his laid-back verse is Smoke DZA, who keeps the bars coming with a few gems of his own. "Painting houses like I'm Fred Sheeran, play pinata with your melon," raps DZA. "You and your dude, send your homie on an errand / we more felon, you more Ellen." 

Check out the track now, and sound off with your comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Painting houses like I'm Fred Sheeran,
Play pinata with your melon
You and your dude, send your homie on an errand
We more felon, you more Ellen

