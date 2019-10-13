mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoke DZA, Benny The Butcher & Pete Rock Share First Track Off Their Collaborative EP

Noah C
October 13, 2019 11:58
Power trio.


BENNY THE BUTCHER is easily one of 2019's MVPs. Smoke DZA has been serving consistent quality for years. Pete Rock needs no introduction. These three artists are coming together to give us a six-track EP on October 18th, titled Statue of Limitations

Our first taste of the EP, "Drug Rap," is just as smooth and menacing as you'd expect from this trio. Smoke DZA and Benny have the vocal tones and dense flows that sound at home over the type of jazzy sample flips that Pete Rock specializes in. The EP is sure to be a perfect Halloween treat packed with bars. The tracklist shows that Benny enlisted fellow members of Griselda Records, Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn, to contribute to the project. Styles P will also make an appearance, further ensuring that the EP will be a top-notch lyrical affair. 

Smoke DZA & Pete Rock previously collaborated for the 2016 album, Don't Smoke Rock

Quotable Lyrics

I trapped out the Monte Carlo, had to dip through the city
Now my ego way too big to fit in the Bentley
Tied with the Gs, that's how I kept my rep
I'm gettin' checks, now check, show these n****s how to hustle step by step

- BENNY THE BUTCHER

