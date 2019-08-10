mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoke DZA & Green R. Fieldz Smoke Out On Joint Album "Zour"

Aron A.
August 10, 2019 15:27
95 Views
Zour
Smoke DZA & Green R. Fieldz

Some music to smoke to on this fine weekend.


Smoke DZA is never shy to collaborate with anyone. He embraces anybody he connects with creatively and often times it results in more than just a collaborative single. His discography is lengthy is part of that is due to the collaborative projects he does, whether it's with a sole producer or another rapper. He recently linked up with Green R. Fieldz for their brand new joint EP titled, Zour. The project is only five songs in length but each song is just as fire as the next. They link up with Domo Genesis and Andre Nickatina as well as a few Jet Life Records artists, Corner Boy P and Young Roddy

It's a short listen but it's a solid one. Peep their new project below. 

Smoke DZA Green R. Fieldz Domo Genesis Andre Nickatina Corner Boy P Young Roddy
