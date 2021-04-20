mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoke DZA & Dom Kennedy Unite For "No Regrets"

Mitch Findlay
April 20, 2021 14:15
Smoke DZA and Dom Kennedy link up for "No Regrets," the new single off DZA's upcoming album "The Hustler's Catalog 2."


Smoke DZA has been one the game's most consistent emcees, having quietly kept up a prolific pace with releases like the recent compilation album R.F.C (Money Is the Motive), Pt. 1. Now, DZA is preparing to release his brand new album The Hustler's Catalog 2, a sequel to his 2015 project. Ahead of the upcoming drop, DZA has officially come through with "No Regrets," a link-up that finds him reuniting with Dom Kennedy over a triumphant instrumental. 

Taking to an anthemic brass sample, DZA sets it off with a slick opening verse. "I know the hustlers is feeling this," he spits. "Steak tartar, breaking bread doing business with / hedge fund babies, they invest, took a million risks / brought his wife to the dealer, she did so much botox she talking like a ventriloquist." Dom Kennedy steps up to offer some closing remarks, letting fly a solid dose of bars for the occasion. "Most these n***as soft and counterfeit," he laments. "Online poppin' shit, trying to save a bitch." 

Check out the latest from DZA and Dom now, and keep an eye out for more news on The Hustler's Catalog 2 as it surfaces.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I know the hustlers is feeling this
Steak tartar, breaking bread doing business with
Hedge fund babies, they invest, took a million risks
Brought his wife to the dealer, she did so much botox she talking like a ventriloquist

