Smoke DZA & Dom Kennedy Unite For "No Regrets"

Smoke DZA has been one the game's most consistent emcees, having quietly kept up a prolific pace with releases like the recent compilation album R.F.C (Money Is the Motive), Pt. 1. Now, DZA is preparing to release his brand new album The Hustler's Catalog 2, a sequel to his 2015 project. Ahead of the upcoming drop, DZA has officially come through with "No Regrets," a link-up that finds him reuniting with Dom Kennedy over a triumphant instrumental.

Taking to an anthemic brass sample, DZA sets it off with a slick opening verse. "I know the hustlers is feeling this," he spits. "Steak tartar, breaking bread doing business with / hedge fund babies, they invest, took a million risks / brought his wife to the dealer, she did so much botox she talking like a ventriloquist." Dom Kennedy steps up to offer some closing remarks, letting fly a solid dose of bars for the occasion. "Most these n***as soft and counterfeit," he laments. "Online poppin' shit, trying to save a bitch."

Check out the latest from DZA and Dom now, and keep an eye out for more news on The Hustler's Catalog 2 as it surfaces.

