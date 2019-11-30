Smoke DZA & Curren$y Illustrate Their "Cinderella Story"

Curren$y & Smoke DZA dropped off their joint project Prestige Worldwide this past week, and the duo has been receiving warm reviews from fans. The contrast of DZA and Curren$y's flows and the nostalgic production are ingredients for some fresh music. One of the best examples on this project of the duo's ability to create memorable music is "Cinderella Story." The feel-good sample on the instrumental adds a vintage vibe to the bounce and feels at home with the Christmas season.

Both artists have a similar vision when it comes to illustrating their Cinderella Stories. Money, success, woman, and respect highlight the most important aspects of the come up. As DZA and Curren$y rap about wealth and wearing chains in a pool, the sample lays on a sweet female vocal that ties the lavish scene together perfectly.

Quotable Lyrics

I wear my jewelry in the pool

Rollin fire, put me in a better mood

Faded rocking Uncle Snoop "Gin & Juice"

Stressing I need 40 greenhouse and a mule

We make the plays and bend the rules

You searching for some hustlers, it's the pinnacle