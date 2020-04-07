mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoke DZA & 183rd Unite With "Ringside 8"

April 07, 2020 17:01
Smoke DZA is back with another installment in his "Ringside" series.


There are many hip-hop heads who love the WWE but perhaps none of them love the sport of wrestling as much as Smoke DZA. Sure, there are plenty of rappers who've expressed their enthusiasm about wrestling. However, Smoke DZA has an entire mixtape series dedicated to those who enjoy wrestling just as much as he does. The Ringside series is now a staple in his discography and today, he unleashed the eighth installment. Strapped up with a quick five tracks, the rapper takes on some sample-based production handled entirely by 183rd to flex his vernacular with sprinkles of WWE references to kick off the project. Oh, and he gets Peter Rosenberg to kick things off with a short intro at the beginning.

Peep the project below. 

