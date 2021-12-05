mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoke DZA, 183rd & Nym Lo Break Bread On "Thanks Again (Deluxe)"

Aron A.
December 05, 2021 11:45
Thanks Again (Deluxe)
Smoke DZA, 183rd & NYM Lo

Smoke DZA, 183rd and Nym Lo share the deluxe edition of "Thanks Again."


It's been a busy year for Smoke DZA since it started. The Kush God kicked the year off with the release of R.F.C (Money Is The Motive) -- a collaborative effort alongside Nym Lo and Jayy Grams. The project led the way for DZA's The Hustler Catalog 2 before gracing the summer with another collaborative project, Thanks Again, alongside 183rd and Nym Lo.

This week, the rapper came through with the deluxe edition of the project, just as we approach the end of the year. The project includes two new solo songs from Smoke DZA including the previously released single, "Arrived" and "Born Hustler."

With the release of the deluxe edition, we're curious to see what Smoke DZA and co. have up their sleeves for the coming year.

Check the project out below. 

