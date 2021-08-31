Smoke Bulga Connects With Rick Ross On "Water Whip'n"

The MMG empire isn't necessarily gripping the rap game the way it once was at the beginning of the 2010s but Rick Ross continues to find excellent talent that he can bring to the world. This week, he announced the singing of Smoke Bulga to Maybach Music Group and commemorated the occasion with the release of "Water Whip'n." Ross kicks off his new collab with Bulga who showcases his fierce bars over a sample of Black Rob's "Whoa."

"It really feels like Draft Day because I’m teaming up with one of the best to ever do it in Rozay with one of the premier labels in hip-hop history," Bulga told Billboard of the deal. “MMG has long represented excellence and I look forward to representing the new generation of MMG starting with this new ‘Water Whip’n’ release.”

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

I started independent like I'm Rap A Lot

We pullin' pistols, time to cut the cameras off

All these VVS' natural without a flaw

Hunnid million strong so I'm above the law