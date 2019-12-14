mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoke Boys Strap Up For War On "No Days Off"

Aron A.
December 13, 2019 20:38
225 Views
03
0
CoverCover

No Days Off
Smoke Boys

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Smoke Boys are back.


Smoke Boys might not be a name you're entirely familiar with but the name Section Boyz may have ringed a bell. In a lot of ways, they helped create the template and pave the way for other UK drill rappers to flourish. After dropping 2018's Don't Panic II under their new name, they've continued to drop music and today, they came back with their new track, "No Days Off."

With their new single, Smoke Boys are back in action with urgency throughout the track. M1onTheBeat and Ka7ton8 hold down the production on the track, bringing an eerie drill beat to the forefront for Smoke Boys to completely wreck. It's another banger from the UK collective following the release of their single, "Vapianos." Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from that.

Quotable Lyrics
Run with the long nose sneezin'
Keep that coat on road, it's freezin'
Sweet one wanna get G in
And I got peng tings kneelin'
Mans tryna ball like FIFA
Been in the bando, business meeting

Smoke Boys
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  0
  225
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Smoke Boys new single UK Drill
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smoke Boys Strap Up For War On "No Days Off"
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject