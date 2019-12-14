Smoke Boys Strap Up For War On "No Days Off"

Smoke Boys might not be a name you're entirely familiar with but the name Section Boyz may have ringed a bell. In a lot of ways, they helped create the template and pave the way for other UK drill rappers to flourish. After dropping 2018's Don't Panic II under their new name, they've continued to drop music and today, they came back with their new track, "No Days Off."

With their new single, Smoke Boys are back in action with urgency throughout the track. M1onTheBeat and Ka7ton8 hold down the production on the track, bringing an eerie drill beat to the forefront for Smoke Boys to completely wreck. It's another banger from the UK collective following the release of their single, "Vapianos." Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from that.

