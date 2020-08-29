mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smoke Boys Release Eerie Banger "No Heart"

Aron A.
August 29, 2020 17:02
No Heart
Smoke Boys

UK's Smoke Boys show no mercy on their brand new banger, "No Heart."


Smoke Boys have been staples in the UK hip-hop scene for years. Prior to the rise of UK Drill, they were leading the way for the road rap scene that arguably planted the seed for where the sound of the UK is now. These days, it feels like they aren't releasing music at the same rate as they once were but they still got heat for the streets. This week, the London collective emerged with their latest single, "No Heart." With eerie production backing them, the crew lurks through the streets of London with tales of the road life, the risks, and the rewards that come with it.

Smoke Boys' latest single follows the release of their "Lightwork Freestyle" they released back in May. Check their new song out below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Used have things on bikes
Now, we on stage, hands on mics
Back then, rusty gauge, stuffed few shells
Run for your life 

