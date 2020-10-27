Smoke Boys Make Things Happen On "Click My Finger"

Over the past few years, Smoke Boys' take on road rap helped bring UK drill to the point where it's at now. As a crew, they've faced ups and downs over the years such as a name change from Section Boyz. However, it appears that as a collective, they have one more album in the chamber before they disband for good.

With All The Smoke on the way, Smoke Boys have served up yet another promising banger ahead of its release titled, "Click My Finger." The rapper group's latest single is an upbeat, fun record that finds them delivering menacing bars for the streets while also offering a little something more appealing for the clubs.

Check out the latest offering from Smoke Boys, "Click My Finger" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Rap star doin' overseas

She wanna meet but I need to re

First time that I hit the T

I remember that like when I broke my V

Old school like Shabba

Real ting no frabba

Came in the beamer like Beanie

Left in a Benz like Spragga