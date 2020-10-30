Smino Surprises Fans With New Song "Donny Outhaway"

Smino isn't exactly underrated, but he's definitely underlooked. Everybody seems to know how incredible the St. Louis native is but, for some reason, he's not as big as he should be.

The sky is the limit for Smino, who has more flows than many of the hottest rappers out right now. Music comes naturally to him, letting the words flow in a manner that just sounds great.

Even his throwaways, like this one, are better than the majority of today's releases.

"Donny Outhaway" was announced hours before its release, being uploaded to SoundCloud and YouTube this afternoon. The record gets Smino in his feelings about what's going on politically, practicing some of his creative magic and proving why he deserves as much shine as possible.

Listen to the new record, produced by Phoelix, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody wanna get on, get known

Talk about a fucking mental syndrome

Got me sitting back like, nuh-uh hell nah

President look like Love & Hip-Hop

Crocodile tears, allegations up the wall

Fuck around vote, shit, fuck around don’t

Working on a world where I can govern my own