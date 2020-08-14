Smino, Monte Booker & The Drums Highlight Madden OST With "Backstage Pass"

Smino has been bubbling for a while now and for good reason. The St-Louis rapper's unique style has gotten him looks from some of the biggest artists in the world and he continues to build a solid portfolio. For instance, his newest song "Backstage Pass" will be on the NFL Madden 21 Soundtrack and it's certainly a phenomenal cut.

This track features production from indie band The Drums as well as Monte Booker. All three artists come together for a dope rock and hip-hop fusion that fits into what you would expect from a song found inside of a video game. Smino fans will certainly love this one so definitely check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Nights like this, I wish I was richer

On my turf, roll out, then hit thе rerocks

She like win, I hit the receiver

Friend hop in, this is a four seater

Made it yank, straight out the wood, I'm Derek Jeter