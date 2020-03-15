Smino Makes An Abrupt Drop With "TEMPO"

Common isn't the only rapper with a smooth Giannis Antetokounmpo line under his belt. Saturday afternoon, Smino decided to delight fans with a surprise drop, hopping back onto SoundCloud to deliver on his latest "TEMPO" track.

"Damn i fount my soundcloud password," was the tweet that set the entire thing into motion. Soon, he would challenge fellow Midwest artist Noname to deliver on a new song in the same breath. "i'll drop if u do," wrote Smi.

At the time of this writing, Smino's VZN-produced cut is the only deliverable to come of the exchange. The night is still young.

Get into "TEMPO" up top.

Quotable Lyrics

Aye-aye, in the water

With a bih like Rihanna

I'm anti broke hoe, you ain't ballin' be honest

Antetokounmpo, huh (Huh)

Damn I caught my tempo