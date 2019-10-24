Smino Is Back With His Fire New Single "Trina"

If you're not familiar with Smino, you've got to change that right now. He's seriously one of the dopest artists out. With an eccentric flow and a unique delivery, the St. Louis product is somebody to look out for. With a project on the way from himself, Saba and Noname as Ghetto Sage, Young Smino is also working on his own solo material. Today, he premieres some new vibes on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 Radio show, debuting "Trina" to the world.

Speaking with the world-renowned interviewer about the song, Smino noted that he was currently working on a lot for next year. In addition to the Ghetto Sage album, Smi also has his own music on the way. "Trina" will likely be included on his own vibe. The new song showcases the rapper at the top of his game. Expect the unexpected with this artist.

What do you think of "Trina?"

Quotable Lyrics:

Pull over, that ass too fat baby

Gold in my mouth like Trick Daddy

Slip sliding, might take you to the house