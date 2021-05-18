mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smino Begins New Journey With "Rice & Gravy"

Alex Zidel
May 18, 2021 09:07
537 Views
30
4
Zero FatigueZero Fatigue
Zero Fatigue

Rice & Gravy
Smino & Monte Booker

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Smino tells part of his life story on his new single "Rice & Gravy."


St. Louis-based rapper Smino has been criminally underrated for years. He's got one of the slickest flows in all of rap and his delivery is as solid as ever. We've learned a lot about the 29-year-old artist throughout his career and he's officially entering his next stage, delivering his latest single "Rice & Gravy" with longtime collaborator Monte Booker.

The record was teased at the beginning of this week when Smino tweeted, "dawg I went thru so much bullsht tryna release music over da past couple years I’m jus happy af to begin my new journey tonite... I feel like a brand new artist rn." 

Naming the song after a family staple while he was growing up, Smino speaks about his early life with his mother, how he always makes sure to take care of his sisters, and more. Have a listen to the new track below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't much changed lil' booger
Know a n***a still sit here smokin' on boogers 
Still look out for my sisters
They the one that put me on game, no rookie
Never let a lil' ho spin yo' ass, spend yo' cash
Life a movie, n***a, blick yo' cash
Quentin Taran-Smino, blackjack, no casino

Smino
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  4
  537
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Smino Monte Booker new music new song
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smino Begins New Journey With "Rice & Gravy"
30
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject