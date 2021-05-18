Smino Begins New Journey With "Rice & Gravy"

St. Louis-based rapper Smino has been criminally underrated for years. He's got one of the slickest flows in all of rap and his delivery is as solid as ever. We've learned a lot about the 29-year-old artist throughout his career and he's officially entering his next stage, delivering his latest single "Rice & Gravy" with longtime collaborator Monte Booker.

The record was teased at the beginning of this week when Smino tweeted, "dawg I went thru so much bullsht tryna release music over da past couple years I’m jus happy af to begin my new journey tonite... I feel like a brand new artist rn."

Naming the song after a family staple while he was growing up, Smino speaks about his early life with his mother, how he always makes sure to take care of his sisters, and more. Have a listen to the new track below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't much changed lil' booger

Know a n***a still sit here smokin' on boogers

Still look out for my sisters

They the one that put me on game, no rookie

Never let a lil' ho spin yo' ass, spend yo' cash

Life a movie, n***a, blick yo' cash

Quentin Taran-Smino, blackjack, no casino