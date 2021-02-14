mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Smino & Saba Team Up On "Plead The .45th"

Aron A.
February 14, 2021 10:18
158 Views
50
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Plead The .45th
Smino Feat. Saba

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Smino & Saba deliver some cold Chicago flows for "Judas & The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album."


The soundtrack for Judas & The Black Messiah didn't disappoint. The star-studded 22-song tracklist included contributions from legendary figures in the rap game, like Rakim and Nas, as well as fresh faces such as Pooh Shiesty and White Dave. The film itself take place in Chicago so it only made sense that many of the city's talented creators are enlisted for the project.

Artists like Lil Durk, G Herbo and Bump J are on the soundtrack but it's Smino and Saba that have one of the best tracks on Judas & The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. The two collide over jazzy production on "Plead The .45th" where they detail police brutality and racial injustice in Chicago. "They see my hue and they wanna do me like Huey P. Newton," raps Smino on the first verse.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
I got a laundry list of lessons in Chicago lost
Runnin' from pagans, runnin' with Reagan, now they with Donald Trump
I don't take nothin' too personal, play 50 Cent, I'ma Kurtis Blow
Gold grill and a greasy 'fro, no peace to the PDO

Smino
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  0
  2
  158
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Smino Saba
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Smino & Saba Team Up On "Plead The .45th"
50
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject