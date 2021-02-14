Smino & Saba Team Up On "Plead The .45th"

The soundtrack for Judas & The Black Messiah didn't disappoint. The star-studded 22-song tracklist included contributions from legendary figures in the rap game, like Rakim and Nas, as well as fresh faces such as Pooh Shiesty and White Dave. The film itself take place in Chicago so it only made sense that many of the city's talented creators are enlisted for the project.

Artists like Lil Durk, G Herbo and Bump J are on the soundtrack but it's Smino and Saba that have one of the best tracks on Judas & The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. The two collide over jazzy production on "Plead The .45th" where they detail police brutality and racial injustice in Chicago. "They see my hue and they wanna do me like Huey P. Newton," raps Smino on the first verse.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got a laundry list of lessons in Chicago lost

Runnin' from pagans, runnin' with Reagan, now they with Donald Trump

I don't take nothin' too personal, play 50 Cent, I'ma Kurtis Blow

Gold grill and a greasy 'fro, no peace to the PDO



